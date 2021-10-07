Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic, April 30, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic, April 30, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

Another 624 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 4 deaths

Now 374 people in hospital with active coronavirus

B.C. public health officials reported 624 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with four additional deaths and a continued rise in hospital cases resulting from coronavirus infection.

The rate of new infections has remained roughly the same in the last two weeks, but the hospital cases continue to rise. There are 373 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 7, up by 23 in the past day, and 132 in intensive care, down by four since Wednesday.

There have been no new health care outbreaks reported. Outbreaks at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre and Jubilee Lodge nursing home in Prince George have been declared over, leaving the province with 16 active outbreaks in senior care and acute care areas at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton, University Hospital in Prince George, Mission Memorial and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

From Sept. 29-Oct. 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.8% of cases and from Sept. 22-Oct. 5, they accounted for 78.3% of hospitalizations, according to the latest figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Oct. 7:

• 258 new cases in Fraser Health. 2.323 active

• 78 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 823 active

• 118 new cases in Interior Health, 1,142 active

• 91 new cases in Northern Health, 813 active

• 79 new cases in Island Health, 770 active

