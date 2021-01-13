A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Health officials have identified another 84 COVID-19 cases in Interior Health (IH) on Jan. 13.

The region also reported four more deaths, all of which came from care homes, bringing the death toll to 44 since the pandemic began. McKinney Place in Oliver recorded another two deaths, while Oliver’s Sunnybank and Vernon’s Creekside Landing each recorded one.

“I want to offer our condolences to all the families and caregivers,” said Susan Brown, IH’s president and CEO. “We continue to see COVID-19 activity in many areas of the southern interior, so please remain vigilant in following the COVID-19 precautions: keep to your household bubble, stay home when you are sick, practise physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands often.”

IH has now reported a total of 4,855 cases of the virus since testing began, 905 of which remain active. Thirty-five people are hospitalized with the virus, nine of whom are in intensive care.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake

READ MORE: Another care home in Oliver reports its first COVID-19 related death

IH offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Outbreak declared Jan. 13 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital with four staff connected to this outbreak.
  • Canim Lake has 44 cases linked to the outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 25 cases: 18 residents and seven staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 16: 11 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 37 cases: 24 residents and 13 staff
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 52 cases: 40 residents and 12 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 45 cases: 40 residents and five staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 78 cases: 55 residents and 23 staff, with 17 deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Most Read