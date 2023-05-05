Another crash into Kelowna CIBC, 2nd into same office

Truck went through window around 2:15p.m. on May 5

An unlucky streak of crashes has closed the CIBC at Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road in Kelowna for the rest of the day.

Around 2:15p.m. on May 5, a black truck went through a glass window at the bank. It was the third time that the bank has been hit by a vehicle, and the second into the exact same office.

A bank employee told Capital News that they saw the vehicle come across the lot at a fairly high speed. There were clients in the building at the time, but there were no injuries.

The driver was “shaken up”, the employee said, but did not appear to be injured.

Fire and police both attended the scene.

