Paige Janvier and Antuon Bitternose modeling the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society anti-bullying tops that are for sale for pink shirt day (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Anti-bullying pink shirts support Kelowna Indigenous youth

Proceeds from the sales will fund programs at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is selling Indigenous-designed pink shirts for anti-bullying day.

The vibrant tops feature a phrase which translates to “we walk hand in hand,” and the image of a hand making the sign for ‘I love you.’

“We walk hand in hand means that we walk beside each-other… and we think thats a really great notion to promote,” said Brayana Petti, from the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

All proceeds from sales will be invested back into programs for Indigenous Youth in Kelowna.

To purchase a shirt and learn more about the activities offered at the Friendship Society visit kfs.bc.ca.

