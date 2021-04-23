Anti-mask activist Chris Sky makes stop in Golden

He made the stop as he travels to Calgary as a part of his cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’

A controversial and prominent anti-restrictions activist drew a crowd and was met with counter-protesters when he made a stop in Golden on Friday, April 23.

Chris “Sky” Saccoccia, who is currently on a cross-Canada “Freedom Convoy” tour, says he’s trying to show that border checkpoints are illegal and unethical and that they can’t stop Canadians from travelling.

He also speaks out against mask requirements and vaccines.

“We just want to show everyone that there is a movement against this,” he said.

“I’ve had thousands of people at each rally we got to because they’re trying to implement the vaccine passport and get massive compliance within the vaccine passport.

“We want to let everyone know that they have rights and the ability to just say no.”

Saccoccia said that he was travelling towards Calgary when he was asked to stop in Golden by Eat Pure Mountain Market. He spoke with a crowd of people just outside of the shop.

Counter-protesters made their displeasure with his appearance known, showing up in vehicles at the gas station next to Eat Pure and honking in protest.

In recent months, Saccoccia has managed to get himself charged for breaking the Quarantine Act, banned from Instagram and placed on the no-fly list, all the while making a name for himself among anti-restriction crowds across the nation.

He has drawn condemnation from the Saskatchewan premier, who Scott Moe, who said Saccoccia is not welcome in the province.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has revealed past comments Saccoccia made denying the holocaust and some that tout anti-Semitic, anti-Black, homophobic and Islamophobic rhetoric.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called increasing hospitalization numbers “alarming” and pleaded with people to limit their travel and get vaccinated when they can to reduce the pressure on hospitals.

~with files from Michael Rodriguez

