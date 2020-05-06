Around a dozen protesters took to the highway beside Polson Park to rally against the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, gun control and more on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Anti-Trudeau group protests COVID-19, 5G, gun ban in Vernon

Picketers protest federal government in rain at Polson Park

Wednesday’s showers didn’t stop a group of people in Vernon from protesting the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, all while airing grievances on topics ranging from gun control to 5G.

More than a dozen people gathered by the highway next to Polson Park at 1 p.m., May 6, holding signs reading “Trudeau is a traitor” and “no vaccines, no microchips,” and voicing their general displeasure with an array of topics currently in the news.

At it happens, the news itself is a point of contention among the crowd.

Susan Faechner said she doesn’t trust information coming from Justin Trudeau’s government or the mainstream media. When asked where she gets trusted information, Faechner said she relies primarily on her local friend group.

“I get it from my own doctor friends, my own nurse friends and we discuss the benefits and pros and cons of things.”

Faechner is opposed to measures being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She held a sign likening the virus to the common flu.

Faechner also takes issue with the federal government’s ban on assault-style rifles last week.

“All of us agree that guns are our right,” she said.

“We don’t have mass shootings up here. Because of one shooting in Nova Scotia, (Justin Trudeau) writes out a bill and says this is what’s going to happen,” Faechner said. “He has forgotten he works for us.”

Other protesters held signs opposing 5G cellular towers.

Earlier this week the City of Vernon confirmed it had not received any applications to date related to 5G after some residents raised concerns over a newly constructed tower off Highway 6 near the old Far West factory outlet.

That tower belongs to Freedom Mobile and Rogers and will be used for LTE 3-4G mobile telecommunication.

READ MORE: Rumour of 5G tower in Vernon unfounded

READ MORE: Boat launches to reopen in Coldstream amid COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirusguns

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna city planners want to ban drive-thrus to reduce GHG emissions
Next story
Family’s vehicle and boat trailer severely vandalized near Burton

Just Posted

Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Chase’s Haldane Elementary holding Masterchef challenge, sharing images of plates online

Salmon Arm Council investigates stretching city park uses to include yoga, exercise classes

Yoga instructor suggests considering a special business licence and booking system for parks

Salmon Arm sprinkling restrictions mean not going with the flow

Watering soon only permitted during specified hours, two days per week

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

Shuswap’s Larch Hills abuzz with rapattack crews

Effort underway to remove hundreds of trees downed over winter

Okanagan’s flood story opens new preparedness chapter

History of flooding, particularly 2017 events, prompt resource website

Anti-Trudeau group protests COVID-19, 5G, gun ban in Vernon

Picketers protest federal government in rain at Polson Park

No barrier for fatal stretch of Highway 97: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Minsitry determines some parts of highway warrant barrier, but not section of recent fatal crash

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Chase’s Haldane Elementary holding Masterchef challenge, sharing images of plates online

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Princeton delivers cash – and love – to pizza shop hit by vandalism

Community raises $1,300 in one day to help owner

Kelowna city planners want to ban drive-thrus to reduce GHG emissions

‘While drive-thrus represent a convenient way for many to pick up a meal, it cannot be said that they are a necessity’

Most Read