Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (File photo)

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (File photo)

Anticipating busy summer, Sicamous RCMP taking ‘realistic’ approach to COVID-19 restrictions

Enforcing physical distancing on beaches reminds sergeant of scene from Jaws

Facing another summer with COVID-19 and the potential for public beaches packed with people not physically distanced, Sgt. Murray McNeil thinks of the movie, Jaws.

“Everybody has seen Jaws,” said McNeil, during a May 12 presentation to council. “What happens when the sheriff says we’re going to shut the beaches down? You can’t tell everybody to get off the beach when it’s 33 degrees…”

While there may be public health orders in place that speak to public gatherings and physical distancing, McNeil stressed he and his officers need to take a realistic approach.

“We had COVID last year and we were doing our foot patrols, but we’re not telling people, ‘hey, you’re too close’ or whatever,” said McNeil. “When it’s 33-34 degrees and it’s sunny, people are going to put their blankets out when they go to the beach. And even if we did try to do that, we tried to clear the beach… in 20 minutes the beach is going to be full again.

“And even if we decided to do that at Sicamous Beach, what’s going on at Swansea Point, what’s going on at Canoe Beach. It’s trying to empty the ocean with a bucket.”

Read more: Road blocks to enforce B.C. COVID restrictions on recreational travel out of health authority

Read more: B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

After sharing statistics from the Sicamous RCMP detachment’s fourth quarter, McNeil dove into recent RCMP efforts related to provincial health orders and his take on the coming summer. Regarding police roadblocks held over the past weekend as part of the B.C. government’s efforts to ensure people were compliant with travel restrictions, McNeil noted no tickets were issued. Though people could be fined $575 for failing to comply with travel restrictions, McNeil explained the province has prioritized education over enforcement. McNeil said the same approach is being used in the community.

“So we get these calls sometimes at the office that so-and-so just showed up in my trailer park or my RV site, and they’ve got Saskatchewan plates or Alberta plates,” said McNeil. “We won’t go over there and write these $575 tickets, no matter how upset these people are. That’s not what the province wants.”

With campgrounds in the region already booked solid for July, McNeil sees a very busy summer ahead.

“I think the Shuswap is going to be a very popular destination and we’ll be busy,” said McNeil, later saying the Sicamous, Chase and Salmon Arm RCMP detachments will have their boats ready for the season.

Regarding the 4th quarter report, statistically, the first three months of 2021 were similar to the same period last year, with 336 calls for service this year and 338 last year.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous

Previous story
Enderby clean-up challenge back with pandemic-friendly format
Next story
Parks Canada wants to eradicate invasive deer on small island near Victoria

Just Posted

School District 83 trustees will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan on May 26. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board facilities plan meeting rescheduled

Trustees to discuss Long Range Facilities Plan, Salmon Arm schools

A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide

Suspect believed involved in fatal stabbing

This is the City of Salmon Arm’s map of paving projects to be tackled during 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm ready with map and money for city’s paving program

Twelve areas listed for improvements, approximately $1.4 million allocated

At its May 12 meeting, the District of Sicamous development and planning committee offered comment on a proposed subdivision of the Paradise Motel property on Main Street. (District of Sicamous graphic)
Sicamous hotelier seeks subdivision of Main Street property

Airbnb concerns raised at district development and planning committee

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (File photo)
Anticipating busy summer, Sicamous RCMP taking ‘realistic’ approach to COVID-19 restrictions

Enforcing physical distancing on beaches reminds sergeant of scene from Jaws

City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media) City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media)
New playground allows for child development at Kelowna’s Starbright

City councillor Mohini Singh and City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk raised $80,000 for the playground

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Soumia Bentefrit holds up a sign that reads “Palestine Lives Matter” during a solidarity march and rally for Palestinians that was hosted in Kelowna on May 15. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna residents host solidarity rally for Palestine

Demonstrators condemned the violence against Palestinians and called on the federal government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passthrough on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press)
E-scooters ready to roll in Vernon

Final bylaw changes in place to allow personal use and for companies to operate a rental program

Seger Nelson dancers McKeely Borger and Val Chou in taqəš. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised choreographer to close out Kelowna Ballet’s digital season

Season finale a dedicated night of dance honouring frontline health-care workers

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

(Facebook/BCSPCA)
Abandoned Shuswap chihuahua facing emergency surgery

Dog found with severe oral disease, BC SPCA raising funds for needed dental work

Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)
Late-night intruder allegedly brandishing a knife chased from Penticton home

Chance Marko, 25, arrested, charged and released with a promise to appear

Court heard the man began abusing his first victim when she was less than 10 years old, in the late 1970’s. File photo
Elderly Princeton man jailed for child sex crimes

Offender pleaded guilty, but claims to have no memory of the abuse

Most Read