Apartments evacuated during police stand-off

The incident occurred at Grand Forks apartment building on March 28

A tense standoff at a Grand Forks apartment block on March 28 ended when an RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) broke through the door of a 43-year-0ld woman’s apartment to apprehend the individual, whom police believed to be armed with a firearm.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., Grand Forks RCMP were called to respond to the residence just off 68th Avenue in Grand Forks to check on the well-being of a resident. There, a release reads, they encountered “an emotionally distraught adult woman [… who] refused to exit her home and allegedly threatened violence towards the responding officers.”

Encountering resistance, police evacuated approximately 15 residents from a portion of the apartment building as the ERT team arrived with RCMP crisis negotiators. Along with the evacuation, police shut down a portion of 68th Avenue to all traffic.

“Despite all efforts to de-escalate the situation, and have the woman exit her home, tactically trained members were required to breach the door to her residence in order to apprehend her,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District Media Relations Officer, in a release.

Upon apprehension early Sunday morning, the woman was transported to hospital for a full medical assessment.

Residents were allowed to return back to their homes at approximately 6 a.m.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today
Next story
IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Just Posted

BC Hydro quick to restore power after outage affects 12,000 customers in the Shuswap

Power was out for less than an hour

Grocery runs keep Salmon Arm delivery service busy

Businesses introduce ways to support customers while limiting contact

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

Salmon Arm Silverbacks meet Snakes in BCHL simulated conference final

BCHL turns to video game and players from remaining teams to crown a simulated league playoff winner

Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan distillery’s spirits that would have become whisky or gin is now being denatured to make hand sanitizer

B.C. records first community death, but 70 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have recovered

Total of 970 novel coronavirus cases in B.C.

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

Dyer: Use your COVID-19 time to fight climate change

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Apartments evacuated during police stand-off

The incident occurred at Grand Forks apartment building on March 28

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

Temporary free parking reduces need for keypads, contact

Avalanche blocked Highway 1 near Revelstoke yesterday

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of the day

Kamloops RCMP investigate alleged abduction attempt

A 13-year-old boy told police he was approached and grabbed by a man

No need to press the walk button at some North Okanagan crosswalks

City automating intersections in response to COVID-19

Most Read