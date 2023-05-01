Russil Raynier has taken a picture of the snow level near his place in Apex Mountain Resort every year on the same day in April since 2018. (Russil Raynier Facebook)

Russil Raynier has taken a picture of the snow level near his place in Apex Mountain Resort every year on the same day in April since 2018. (Russil Raynier Facebook)

Apex Mountain resident takes picture in same spot every year for 6 years

Russil Raynier is pictured standing at the same spot every April since 2018

Russil Raynier has taken a picture of the snow level near his place in Apex Mountain Resort every year on the same day in April since 2018.

He posted the photos and the stunning differences in snow pack levels to the Apex Mountain Facebook page this weekend.

In 2018, when the South Okanagan experienced major flooding, the snow stood way over Raynier’s head and was by far the biggest snow levels of all the years since.

In complete contrast, April 2019 appeared to have little snow.

Fastforward to this year, 2023, where Apex ski resort reported a snow base at times that was 240 centimetres. Baldy Mountain had so much snow they extended their season until the Easter long weekend.

READ MORE: Too much snow! Ski mountain near Oliver extends season

The hot weather experienced across B.C. over the April 29-30 saw rapid snow melt and even some brush and wildfires.

Snowmelt in the 25-to-50-millimetre range could be seen on Saturday in B.C.

READ MORE: Rivers around Cache Creek under flood watch; 25-52 mm of snowmelt recorded in B.C. Saturday

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman remains in hospital after being hit by car in Kelowna and losing leg
Next story
Woman reportedly shot in Kelowna airsoft attacks

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association (Downtown Salmon Arm) board met for its annual general meeting on Wednesday, April 26. At back from left are: Jennifer Broadwell, Bill Laird, Jeff Johnson, Craig Newnes and Althea Mongerson. In front from left are Sheri Greeno, Shawna Mattson, Jacquie Gaudreau, Vera Chomyshen, Ron Langridge, Nicole Duxbury and Claire Askew. (Not pictured is Jenna Meikle) (Photo contributed)
Lots to celebrate in Downtown Salmon Arm in 2022

About 60 BC Backyard Ultra runners head out from the Little Mountain fields on lap 5 about midday on Friday, April 28 under sunny skies with a 27 C temperature. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Ultra determination, training leads to 288-kilometre run in Salmon Arm

Multiple signs were put up warning drivers of major potholes and repair work happening Jan. 14 to 16 along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm to Tappen area. (AIM Roads Facebook photo)
‘They’re little swimming pools’: CSRD director raises concern with potholes in Shuswap side roads

Josh Olson, who began his hockey career in Salmon Arm and Sicamous, rose through the ranks of minor and junior hockey to be invited to play on Team Canada at the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania April 14-19, 2023. (World Cup of University Hockey photo)
Hockey player whose career took off in Salmon Arm, Sicamous represents Team Canada