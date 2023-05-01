Apex Mountain resident takes picture in same spot every year for 6 years

Russil Raynier is pictured standing at the same spot every April since 2018

Russil Raynier has taken a picture of the snow level near his place in Apex Mountain Resort every year on the same day in April since 2018.

He posted the photos and the stunning differences in snow pack levels to the Apex Mountain Facebook page this weekend.

In 2018, when the South Okanagan experienced major flooding, the snow stood way over Raynier’s head and was by far the biggest snow levels of all the years since.

In complete contrast, April 2019 appeared to have little snow.

Fastforward to this year, 2023, where Apex ski resort reported a snow base at times that was 240 centimetres. Baldy Mountain had so much snow they extended their season until the Easter long weekend.

The hot weather experienced across B.C. over the April 29-30 saw rapid snow melt and even some brush and wildfires.

Snowmelt in the 25-to-50-millimetre range could be seen on Saturday in B.C.

