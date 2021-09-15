(Apex Mountain Resort/Facebook)

(Apex Mountain Resort/Facebook)

Apex Mountain will not require vaccine proof to ride the lifts

Masks will continue to be required in most parts of the resort

There will be no requirement for the vaccine passport to ride the lifts at Apex Mountain. Masks will continue to be required in most parts of the resort.

In a response to questions about what will be required for the upcoming ski season, resort general manager James Shalman posted on the resort’s official Facebook page with answers regarding mask and vaccine passport requirements.

There will be no requirement for the vaccine passport to ride the lifts at Apex, or for eating in the brown bag lunch rooms, cafeteria space or the Edge Bistro. Masks will be required indoors when not eating or drinking.

The only place that the vaccine passport is currently going to be required for is the Gunbarrel Saloon.

The resort is asking that people wear face coverings while taking lessons, and wear masks inside the rental shop as well.

READ ALSO: What to expect skiing winter 2020 at Apex

The chair lifts will be running at full capacity for the season, and if a rider does not feel comfortable being paired with a stranger they can wait to ride the lift as a single rider or with other members of their personal bubble.

