In a split decision, the Alberta Appeal Court says a sentence of nine years is more appropriate for Helen Naslund. (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)

In a split decision, the Alberta Appeal Court says a sentence of nine years is more appropriate for Helen Naslund. (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)

Appeal Court reduces sentence by half for Alberta woman who killed her husband

Helen Naslund’s original sentence of 18 years reduced to 9

The Alberta Court of Appeal has reduced the sentence for a woman who admitted to shooting her husband and dumping his body in a slough.

Helen Naslund was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Miles Naslund in September 2011 on their farm near Holden, about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

In a split decision, the Appeal Court says a sentence of nine years is more appropriate.

One of the judges on the three-member appeal panel felt the sentence was fit.

An agreed statement of facts presented at the trial said Miles Naslund had a domineering pattern of abuse against his wife.

A notice of appeal filed in February of last year said the sentencing judge failed to give proper consideration to the history of domestic abuse.

It also said the 18-year sentence brought the “administration of justice into disrepute.”

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Quebec to force unvaccinated to pay ‘significant’ financial penalty
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak on a surgical ward at Kelowna General Hospital

Just Posted

A candle-lit tree helped light the way for skiers participating in the Larch Hills Lantern Ski event held Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022. (Marcia Beckner photo)
Donations at successful Larch Hills Lantern Ski doubled by Rotary

Ashlee Kingsbury was recognized as one of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Ashlee Kingsbury

Nanaimo RCMP were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Old Island Highway and Oliver Road the night of Sept. 6. (News Bulletin file)
Running vehicle stolen in Armstrong, Salmon Arm woman arrested

One of the many faces of Salmon Arm Bay on Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Column: Thinking 2022 could be the Year of the Child