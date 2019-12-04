A cannabis retail outlet is proposed to go on the same property as the Blind Bay Village Grocer. (CSRD image)

Applicant behind proposed South Shuswap pot shop addresses concerns

Survey to determine public support for Blind Bay’s Copper Island Cannabis Co. due Dec. 9

The applicant behind what could be Blind Bay’s first retail cannabis operation wants to clear the air about what’s being proposed.

James Inglis, president of Blind Bay Village Grocer, is also the applicant behind Copper Island Cannabis Co.’s proposed cannabis retail operation at 2798 Balmoral Road in Blind Bay.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) has determined the applicant has met the requirements laid out by the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, but must now earn a recommendation from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD). For this application, the CSRD has already hosted an open house and is currently conducting a public survey.

According to the CSRD, retail sales on the property are supported both by zoning and in the Electoral Area C official community plan.

Read more: North Okanagan cannabis company lands licensing

Read more: Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

The planned site for Copper Island Cannabis Co. is on the same property as the Blind Bay Village Grocer and Shell Fuel Station. While Inglis saw this could pose problems for the application, he maintains there would be no relationship between the two businesses.

“It’s on the Village Grocer property but its a completely separate business,” said Inglis, responding to public concerns. “It has nothing to do with it.

“We have liquor inside the Village Grocer and it’s a solid business, so in my mind I feel that cannabis will be exactly the same over time.”

Read more: South Shuswap residents’ input wanted on proposed cannabis store

Read more: True Leaf cannabis facility for sale in Lumby

Inglis has also heard comment that there are enough cannabis retailers in the area, but he questions how many are federally approved.

“Our facility would only be selling federally produced and stamped product.”

Inglis hopes people who chose to fill out the survey, which ends on Monday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m., look into the details of the application beforehand.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam
Next story
Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Just Posted

Applicant behind proposed South Shuswap pot shop addresses concerns

Survey to determine public support for Blind Bay’s Copper Island Cannabis Co. due Dec. 9

Concerns remain for reconfigured Highway 1/Balmoral intersection

Province announces upgrade completion, public’s attention drawn to frontage roads

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using garden hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Residents asked to share ideas on housing needs in Salmon Arm

Open house set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at city hall with city staff, housing task force and consultants

CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Plans being drawn up to acquire and upgrade smaller water system in the Scotch Creek area

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Shooting victim’s son-in-law sentenced for vandalizing B.C. home of alleged killer’s wife

Zachary Charles Steele, son-in-law to Rudi Winter, pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Car break-ins all too common in North Okanagan

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Most Read