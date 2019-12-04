Applicant behind proposed South Shuswap pot shop addresses concerns

A cannabis retail outlet is proposed to go on the same property as the Blind Bay Village Grocer. (CSRD image)

The applicant behind what could be Blind Bay’s first retail cannabis operation wants to clear the air about what’s being proposed.

James Inglis, president of Blind Bay Village Grocer, is also the applicant behind Copper Island Cannabis Co.’s proposed cannabis retail operation at 2798 Balmoral Road in Blind Bay.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) has determined the applicant has met the requirements laid out by the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, but must now earn a recommendation from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD). For this application, the CSRD has already hosted an open house and is currently conducting a public survey.

According to the CSRD, retail sales on the property are supported both by zoning and in the Electoral Area C official community plan.

Read more: North Okanagan cannabis company lands licensing

Read more: Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

The planned site for Copper Island Cannabis Co. is on the same property as the Blind Bay Village Grocer and Shell Fuel Station. While Inglis saw this could pose problems for the application, he maintains there would be no relationship between the two businesses.

“It’s on the Village Grocer property but its a completely separate business,” said Inglis, responding to public concerns. “It has nothing to do with it.

“We have liquor inside the Village Grocer and it’s a solid business, so in my mind I feel that cannabis will be exactly the same over time.”

Read more: South Shuswap residents’ input wanted on proposed cannabis store

Read more: True Leaf cannabis facility for sale in Lumby

Inglis has also heard comment that there are enough cannabis retailers in the area, but he questions how many are federally approved.

“Our facility would only be selling federally produced and stamped product.”

Inglis hopes people who chose to fill out the survey, which ends on Monday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m., look into the details of the application beforehand.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.