Appointments available at Summerland after hours clinic

Telephone and video communications will be provided during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland’s family physicians are continuing to provide after hour care in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointments will be by phone or by video, with in-person appointments reserved for those who require a physical examination, a memo from the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice states.

To access after hours care, patients are asked to call 250-404-4242 Monday to Thursday starting at 4:45 p.m. and starting at 12:45 on weekends.

Physicians will then return the calls Monday to Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., in the order the appointments were booked.

If an in-person appointment is needed, it will be scheduled at the Rosedale Medical Clinic or at another location.

The Summerland clinic does not provide COVID-19 assessments, but doctors can discuss concerns related to the pandemic over the phone or through video appointments.

