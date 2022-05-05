Approval given for subdivision at Sicamous golf course for recreational vehicles

The CSRD has approved a zoning amendment bylaw for a subdivision at Hyde Mountain Golf Course that will accommodate up to 100 lots for seasonal use by recreational vehicles. (File photo)

Hyde Mountain Golf Course can proceed with development of a subdivision of up to 100 lots for seasonal use by recreational vehicles.

At its April 21 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved a zoning amendment bylaw for the subdivision.

The bylaw was first presented to the board in January 2021, when the owners of Hyde Mountain applied to amend an existing land use bylaw to allow a subdivision of up to 151 bare land strata lots on a 6.6 hectare portion of the property, for seasonal accommodation of recreational vehicles. The amendment would also allow a helicopter tour business that started up on the golf course during summer 2019 to continue its operations.

In addition to reducing the proposed number of lots, the owners have registered a Section 219 Covenant on title to restrict accommodation of recreational vehicles from March 1 to October 31 each year.

A public submission received by the CSRD asked that the helicopter flight path be away from adjacent residential properties, and that a second road access be available to the subdivision to help with emergency evacuations. Staff spoke with the applicant and was informed the helicopter operator would avoid flying over nearby residents as much as possible, and “would minimize impacts on golfers, and future property owners of the RV subdivision.” Regarding the second road access, the CSRD does not have authority on road accesses required for developments.

“The CSRD Emergency Services Department recommend that the proposed subdivision follow the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure access guidelines,” reads the report. “Staff also note that in addition to Old Spallumcheen Road, there is access to the rail trail and Mara Lake access directly east of the Hyde Mountain Golf Course properties, and logging road access to the west.”

The 264-acre Hyde Mountain Golf Course sold in July 2021 for $5.3 million to PintoWest Properties Inc. of Kelowna.

