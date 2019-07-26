Approval sought for residential dock size increase in Shuswap

CSRD pursuing bylaw amendment supporting larger docks on Shuswap, Mara and White lakes

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is proceeding with a zoning amendment that will allow for larger residential docks.

At the July 18 board meeting, CSRD directors supported an increase to the allowable surface area of a residential dock from 24 square meters – the maximum currently allowed under the Lake Zoning Bylaw – to 33.45 square metres (360 square feet). This is in relation to electoral areas C, E and F and includes Shuswap, Mara and White lakes.

As part of planned changes to the bylaw, minor increases were also made to the width of a dock and the width of walkways used to access it.

In addition, docks in the Foreshore Park Zone, which would include CSRD parks, will be allowed to be a maximum of 40 square metres.

The board approved a third reading of the amended bylaw, which will now be sent to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for approval before coming back to the board for final adoption.

The proposed increase in dock size follows a related May 27 public hearing and other consultation, including a survey completed and returned by more than 300 people. With the public feedback, CSRD staff chose to look at average dock sizes throughout the Shuswap. From a sampling of 87 docks, the average surface area was determined to be 32.44 square metres. Subsequently, staff recommended adding an additional two square metres to the 30 initially recommended as the new maximum.

“Discussion among directors at the board table led to an amendment to further increase the dock size to 33.45 square metres (360 square feet) to assist the construction industry, which often works with imperial measurements,” states a CSRD news release.

More information on this bylaw change can be found at www.csrd.bc.ca, on the Current Planning page.

