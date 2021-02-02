Mountain caribou winter in sub-alpine habitat. (File Photo)

Area closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous expands after caribou located

The temporary closure will be in place until the caribou move on

The area of backcountry adjacent to the Queest Mountain snowmobile area which is closed to snowmobile traffic in order to protect a fragile herd of mountain caribou has been temporarily expanded.

Caribou tracks were spotted near the boundary of the popular snowmobiling area North of Sicamous on Jan. 23 and now the area of the mountain closed to motorized use has been temporarily expanded until the animals move on. The added closure is in the Lake Play area, immediately north of the Queest cabin.

An announcement from the Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club stated they are strongly encouraging compliance with the new and existing closures, and hope the animals will make their way back into the designated closure area if they are given space. Those who are not familiar with the Queest riding area are asked to stay well clear of the closure until it has been confirmed the caribou have moved on.

The new closure has been in effect since Jan. 27 and will remain in place until further notice. Maps and brochures on the closure area are available at the snowmobile club’s fee collection booths.


