Canadian armed forces prepare for more possible flooding in Princeton, Wednesday, Nov. 24. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Armed forces fill sandbags in Princeton, against threat of another flood

A platoon from Edmonton has been deployed to the town

Just hours after it was confirmed that members of the Canadian Armed Forces were being deployed to Princeton, a platoon of soldiers was hard at the job, filling sandbags behind the Princeton fire hall, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

WATCH THE VIDEO

According to Mayor Spencer Coyne, predicted weather events could causing flooding of the Tulameen River for a second time, following the devastating events of Sunday, Nov. 14.

Meanwhile, work continues to shore up the Tulameen dike, which was destroyed last week. Funds for a temporary dike replacement, $185,000, were approved by the province earlier this week.

Follow the Spotlight for updates.

