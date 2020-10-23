The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.

Armed man, in full camouflage, allegedly shoots deer in downtown Princeton

‘The list of charges goes on and on,’ said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes

A man carrying a crossbow, and wearing full camouflage, strode through downtown Princeton and allegedly shot two deer.

The incident occurred close to midnight on, Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Police were called after the man was spotted near the Subway restaurant on Highway 3.

An officer responded in less than three minutes and located the individual, said Hughes.

According to Hughes, the constable asked, “Are you actually out here hunting?” To which the man replied “yes.”

The 60-years-old Vancouver man told the officer he had been hunting in the area for two days without seeing a deer, and “wanted to go home with a buck.”

While the suspect said he shot at a deer and missed, a deer killed by a bow was later discovered concealed in a nearby secluded area.

An arrow, stuck in the ground, was also discovered in front of the Brown Bridge Pub on Vermilion Avenue, close to Highway 3.

While the hunter was being detained, police received a second call from a woman on Vernon Street, who said there was a young buck standing in her front yard, pierced by an arrow.

The arrow went through its side, and was sticking out of its chest, said Hughes.

Conversation officers arrived and euthanized the two-point buck. “It was in a lot of distress,’ said Hughes.

The animal was donated to the Upper Similkameen Indian Band.

RCMP seized a crossbow, arrows, and four rifles from the suspect’s vehicle.

The Conservation Office has assumed the investigation and is pursuing prosecution.

“The list of charges goes on and on,” said Hughes. It includes dangerous use of a firearm, and numerous offences under the Wildlife Act, as well as bylaw infractions regarding hunting within town limits.

Most Read