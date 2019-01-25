Armed man robs Shuswap music store

A downtown Salmon Arm business was robbed Friday morning, Jan. 25.

Acorn Music manager Dale Thompson said he had just opened the store at around quarter to 10 when a man unknown to him arrived. The man entered the store, produced a firearm and asked for the money in the cash register.

“He showed me a gun and asked for the money in the till, which I gave him,” said Thompson, adding the gun was not pointed at him during the exchange.

After the man left, Thompson immediately called the police.

Thompson described the suspect as Caucasian and in his twenties.

“He didn’t look scruffy, just a scruffy beard and that was about it,” said Thompson.

Feeling shaky after the incident, Thompson said in his 40 years of working in Salmon Arm, he couldn’t recall there being an armed robbery of a downtown retailer.

“I don’t know why they would pick this store, especially at that hour of the day,” said Thompson. “We were broken into and the till stolen once years ago, and that did happen to somebody around the corner but it hasn’t happened for years.”

The Observer has contacted the Salmon Arm RCMP about this incident and will provide more information as it becomes available.

