A man robbed a store at gun point in the area of 1000 Glenmore Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21. (Kelowna RCMP)

A man robbed a store at gun point in the area of 1000 Glenmore Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21. (Kelowna RCMP)

Armed suspect at large after robbing Kelowna business

The suspect ran from the scene with cash and cigarettes

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. on July 21, the Kelowna RCMP received a report of an armed robbery in process at a business in the 1000 block of Glenmore Road. The suspect was waving a handgun during the robbery.

The RCMP and their dog services flooded the scene but despite their efforts, the suspect was able to escape with cash and cigarettes from the store.

The male suspect has a slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a black mask, grey jogger-style pants, grey running shoes, blue jacket and a Reebok hoodie (the upper part of the hoodie was blue, while the bottom part was black).

“The Kelowna RCMP expresses deep concern for the safety of our community and would like to assure the public that we are actively searching for the suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity, seen a person matching the description, or has dashcam/surveillance footage is to contact at the RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-42044.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3

READ MORE: Lightning sparks wildfire outside Merritt

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberyBreaking NewsKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly a quarter of B.C.’s 34 water basins at highest drought levels
Next story
Wildfire smoke highlights need for better ventilation in public spaces

Just Posted

A BC Housing information panel shared at a July 12 open house meeting shows an image of where a shelter is proposed to go in Salmon Arm, as well as an existing shelter located in Penticton. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Could city purchase or lease commercial property for Salmon Arm shelter?

City of Salmon Arm roads and parks manager Darin Gerow said a new slide is on order to replace one at Fletcher Park that had to be removed due to vandalism. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
City awaiting replacements for damaged equipment at Salmon Arm playgrounds

The view from the Squilax gas station looking north. (Jim Cooperman)
Evacuation alert for Adams Lake residents north of Chase

An open-water, cattail-dominated wetland on Mallory Ridge, one of multiple sites of confirmed Pacific tree frog and long-toed salamander breeding. (Amber Peters photo).
Group seeks to protect ‘bio-diverse area’ from logging in North Okanagan-Shuswap