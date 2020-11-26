City of Armstrong Public Works Yard. (Google Maps)

City of Armstrong Public Works Yard. (Google Maps)

Armstrong city staffer threatened in snow removal complaint

Community services manager says ‘veiled threat’ is believed to have been flippant, but is being taken seriously

In an operational health and safety memo put before city council Monday, Nov. 23, Armstrong Community Services manager Warren Smith described an incident in which a disgruntled resident made a verbal threat to staff at the public works office.

Smith’s memo explained the resident called city hall to make a complaint regarding local snow removal on Nov. 12. After not getting the response they wanted, the resident then added a “veiled threat of violence” against public works staff.

“It was a comment made that they would be coming down to our public works yard and that they were going to cause harm to our staff,” Smith told the Morning Star Thursday, Nov. 26.

Smith said city management has investigated the situation and believes the comment was flippant, and there is no sincere threat to city staff.

As in many municipalities, Smith said it’s an ongoing issue in Armstrong, particularly when it comes to snow removal operations or other city services.

He said in the three years he’s served as community services manager, there have been roughly half a dozen threats of a serious nature directed at city and public works staff. Snow removal is just one of several “testy subjects” that have led to threats of violence in the past, Smith said; others include water utility billing and other taxes.

In some cases, people have made threats against public works staff while they’re operating equipment, leaving their vehicles to approach staff members on the job. Smith said, in the last couple of years, the city has dealt with these incidents directly through its bullying and harassment policy.

The city will continue to review the incident without involving the RCMP.

Smith said the city reports threats against staff to the RCMP if deemed necessary, but chose to handle this incident internally.

Some people claim, after the fact, that the threats they made were meant to be light-hearted or humorous. Smith said that’s an invalid excuse, and won’t deter the city from taking necessary action.

“It is a reoccurring mental health issue for some of our staff, so even terms that are made in a joking manner can have a residual effect against our staff,” he said. “Even though it may have been something light-hearted, it is something that we take quite seriously.”

The city has various mechanisms for lodging a complaint in an appropriate manner — albeit with slight limitations during the pandemic. That includes contacting the city by email or phone, filing a complaint in-person at city hall or reaching out to city councillors directly, using their contact information provided on the city’s website.

“We fully understand that people get frustrated, they either don’t have all of the information, they’re upset, there’s been a burden on them, we fully understand that but want to appropriately communicate with people in a respectful manner so we can try and resolve and come to some type of agreed terms,” Smith said.

READ MORE: Prayer at Spallumcheen, Armstrong council meetings a violation of religious neutrality: study

READ MORE: Lumby bylaw complaints skyrocket in 2020

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CitySnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team
Next story
Customer asked to mask up, throws hot coffee at Kelowna IGA employee

Just Posted

RCMP cruiser. (File photo)
Alberta, Chase residents handed driving prohibitions from RCMP

Drivers fail alcohol screening device tests

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

The Pioneer Lodge Care home is hoping the community can cross some things off their residents’ Christmas lists. (Kari Shea/Unsplash)
Salmon Arm care home seeks gifts to ease Christmas isolation for seniors

Trees going up with gift tags listing item suggestions for residents of Pioneer Lodge

The Sicamous Fire Department has postponed their annual toy drive to Dec. 13. (File photo)
Sicamous and other Shuswap fire departments postponing toy drives

Due to a provincial health order, toy drive is being pushed back to Dec. 13

Resident wants City of Salmon Arm to take action to eradicate rat population in town. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident demands action to eradicate rats

City posts more information on social media, will consider more action at budget time

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

The Rutland IGA is located in Willow Park Shopping Centre at 590 BC-33. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Customer asked to mask up, throws hot coffee at Kelowna IGA employee

The woman grabbed cat food on her way out when she refused to wear a mask

City of Armstrong Public Works Yard. (Google Maps)
Armstrong city staffer threatened in snow removal complaint

Community services manager says ‘veiled threat’ is believed to have been flippant, but is being taken seriously

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

The Okanagan Quality Life Society which usually gives tours of Okanagan Lake to seniors and shut-ins on its boat Heaven Can Wait has created a virtual tour video in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the tours in 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan Lake virtual boat tours launched

Okanagan Quality Life Society normally gives tours on Okanagan Lake on its boat Heaven Can Wait

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is kicking off a Light The Night fundraising campaign online to help with Christmas shopping for the public and fundraising for the popular Vernon attraction. (ABNC Photo)
Light the Night campaign boosts North Okanagan nature centre

Allan Brooks Society hosting online auction of 12 items; donations can also be made to help centre

Most Read