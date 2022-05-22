Armstrong Dental Centre entrance destroyed

The entrance to the Armstrong Dental Centre was vandalized between 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 9 a.m. Sunday, May 22. (Facebook photo)

Somebody has taken a bite out of a North Okanagan dental clinic.

The front door of the Armstrong Dental Centre, in the 27oo block of Wood Avenue, was destroyed and the metal railing was ripped out of the concrete.

The incident happened between 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 9 a.m. Sunday, May 22, as posted by the centre on its Facebook page.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the office at 250-546-9811, or the Armstrong RCMP.

