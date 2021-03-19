Armstrong IPE in holding pattern amid COVID-19

‘We don’t hold the glass ball and can’t see what the future will bring’

The Armstrong IPE is in a holding pattern, eagerly awaiting updates from the province regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

In an update to council, IPE president Heather King apologized for having little in regards to an update for the 2021 Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede.

In May last year, the plug was pulled on what would have been the 121st annual fair and, unless things change, the future is unclear for the 122nd.

“We don’t hold the glass ball and can’t see what the future will bring,” King writes.

The people behind the IPE continue to listen to provincial health orders and speak with connections within the fair industry.

“We keep waiting to see when the social gathering restrictions could be lifted. And, of course, many of us are watching the vaccine rollout dates,” the letter to council reads.

In the meantime, King writes, social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands are tools people can take to “do their part.”

“Remember to reach out to others that may need an encouraging word. We all need to know that we are being though of during these very difficult times,” she writes. ” Stay healthy. Stay positive. We cannot wait to see our fair family once again.”

Armstrong MetalFest announced March 9 its 2021 festival, slated for July, would once again be cancelled due to COVID-19.

