White Rock Lake fire as seen near Monte Lake on Aug. 6, 2021. (@Louann81499452/Twitter)

White Rock Lake fire as seen near Monte Lake on Aug. 6, 2021. (@Louann81499452/Twitter)

Armstrong long-term care patients relocated due to nearby White Rock Lake wildfire

Interior Health moves Valley Manor long-term care home residents as evacuation alerts are in effect in the area

Residents in Armstrong’s Valley Manor long-term care home are being relocated as a proactive measure due to nearby evacuation alerts.

The Township of Spallumcheen reissued an alert based on the advice of BC Wildfire Services personnel working on the White Rock Lake wildfire that continues to burn out of control at an estimated 58,000 hectares between Kamloops and Vernon.

Interior Health is relocating residents to care homes in Vancouver Coastal Health and Providence Health. Families are being contacted directly by the health agency with details.

IH is also working with Pioneer Square Assisted Living in Armstrong to move four clients with more challenging needs to a care centre in Lake Country. Another 11 will remain in the home but can be easily relocated if the alert turns into an evacuation.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-877-442-2001.

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire puts Spallumcheen on evacuation alert

READ MORE: Ex-CFLer hosting two-day skills camp in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
White Rock Lake wildfire: Falkland fire chief advises residents against risking life for property
Next story
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Kelowna

Just Posted

A man is missing and presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous on Aug. 11, 2021.(Black Press Media File photo)
Alberta man presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous

Falkland Fire Chief Troy Ricard speaks to the crowd gathered at the Falkland Community Hall for a White Rock Lake wildfire information meeting held Wednesday, Aug. 11. (CSRD image)
White Rock Lake wildfire: Falkland fire chief advises residents against risking life for property

Lee Creek Drive in Lee Creek, marked in red, was the road on which passersby were able to extinguish a brush fire Aug. 11 before it took off. Police are calling it arson. (Google Maps)
Police conclude brush fire in North Shuswap deliberately set

(Stock image)
QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?