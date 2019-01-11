Armstrong man missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Armstong man.

Brian Kyme Franklin, 41, was last seen on Jan. 3, 2019.

Police are very concerned for Brian’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

In other RCMP news: Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Franklin is described as a Caucasian male, 5 ft 11 in (180 cm), weighing 201 lbs with balding dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Franklin is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. parents get conditional discharge in assault of child-luring suspect
Next story
Salmon Arm firefighters on thin ice in rescue exercise

Just Posted

Rationale for Shuswap gas prices varies

No explanation given for why fuel prices are higher in Salmon Arm than surrounding communities

Armstrong man missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Matthew Verboon reflects on experience at World Juniors

Forward played with Switzerland, making semi-finals and playing for bronze

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tours Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre

The party leader tested out a virtual reality game and met with owners of growing tech businesses

Regional district takes on Newsome Creek work

Province to fund half of feasibility study, unwilling to budge on responsibility for creek work

Salmon Arm firefighters on thin ice in rescue exercise

Frozen waters of McGuire Lake provide ideal setting for rescue team training

Several deaths, many hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre said it received nine patients ‘in critical condition’

Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

Salmon Arm Golds sting Vernon’s Fulton Maroons

Shuswap school scores 50-point win over hosts at 19th annual Corporate Classic; Panthers prevail

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

A leading cause of lung cancer remains an unknown to most people

Health Canada to hold info session on radon gas Jan. 14 in Salmon Arm, providing free test kits

Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Friday morning collision caused by icy roads, according to RCMP

Most Read