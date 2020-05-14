Armstrong retirement home puts out call for fabric masks

Heaton Place is seeking donations of masks for its senior residents during COVID-19

Heaton Place Retirement Community has put out an urgent call for fabric face masks for its senior residents, May 14, 2020. (Fiona Montgomery photo)

An Armstrong retirement home is seeking donations of fabric face masks for its residents as COVID-19 protocols begin to relax with the warmer weather.

“We are in desperate need of some fabric masks for our residents as things slowly start opening up,” said Heaton Place’s resident coordinator Carrie O’Neill Thursday. “If you are able to donate any to Heaton Place we would be forever grateful!”

A number of residents in the Okanagan have begun making masks and other personal protection equipment (PPE) since the pandemic emerged. Many have joined a network of mask-makers on the Sewing Group — Okanagan Facebook page.

However, many sewers find themselves backlogged with orders.

“They are going out as fast as I can make them,” said Kathy Hand on Facebook. “At the moment I am so swamped making surgical gowns and trying to keep up on my orders.”

Mary Rice, a U.S. resident, posted a photo of her latest mask order in the Okanagan sewing group Thursday afternoon. “I know I live in the U.S. but am honored to be a part of this group. Over 200 masks for me and counting. Keep up the great work everyone!”

