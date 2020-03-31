Armstrong safe from space invasion

String of lights in night sky likely Musk’s Starlink satellite

An eerie string of lights was spotted in the sky above Armstrong Monday evening, but fear not, it’s not a space invasion.

Armstrong residents turned to social media Tuesday, March 31, to ensure they weren’t losing their marbles after witnessing a string of more than 15 lights moving in a straight line across the sky.

“They keep coming,” an Armstrong Community Forum user wrote. “Way too many for planes, or am I just in need of new glasses?”

Residents determined the string of lights is likely satellites.

Witness descriptions fit other sky watchers’ reports of billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Starlink is SpaceX’s project which aims to bring the world its most advanced broadband internet system.

“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable,” its website reads.

Starlink is currently targeting Northern United States and Canada in 2020 and is rapidly expanding to near global coverage by 2021.

Each satellite in Starlink weighs around 260 kilograms and features a compact, flat-panel design that minimizes volume. This compact shape, according to the website, allows for a dense launch stack to take full advantage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket’s launch capabilities.

“They just keep coming,” an Armstrong resident wrote Tuesday morning. “I managed to get the hubby out to make sure I wasn’t losing it and yes, he saw them too.”

