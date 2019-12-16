Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

An Armstrong woman has won her dream home in HGTV’s Home to Win and just before Christmas.

Ally Hanscom, her husband Matt and their daughter have been residing in a camper trailer, but Hanscom said in her meet-the-contestant tape that she “can’t live in that state anymore.”

And on Dec. 15, Hanscom won the million-dollar Victorian home near Toronto.

The first thing the family will do, Hanscom said in her reaction video, is sell the camper.

“We could not be more grateful,” Hanscom wrote on her Facebook page. “Our hearts could not be more full. We will spend the remainder of our lives working towards giving back the kindness that was shared with us through this experience! Our gratitude will never cease!”

HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays is a spinoff show of the blockbuster Canada’s Home To Win, but with a holiday twist.

“A dream team of HGTV Canada’s best and brightest are renovating a century home into something spectacular and one lucky contest will win the gorgeously renovated home in the grand finale,” the website reads.

Contestants compete in challenges in the fourth season series that offers viewers the opportunity to win their own home.

“I will put everything into it that I’ve got,” Hanscom said in her introductory video.

And that’s just what she did.

