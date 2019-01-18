The Murray United Church in Merritt, B.C. (Amrit Samra/unitedchurches.wixsite.com)

Arrest made after historic B.C. church hit by arson

The fire at the 150-year-old Murray United Church in Merritt was considered a possible hate crime

A 37-year-old Merritt man is set to appear in a Kamloops courtroom to face four counts of arson.

Suspicious fires were set in four churches in the Merritt area earlier this month.

READ MORE: Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

One of the fires destroyed the nearly 150-year-old Murray United Church in the Nicola Valley.

That church was described on its website as the oldest building in the valley and the only one still standing made with local Nicola Valley lumber.

The other three buildings were not as seriously damaged and no one was injured in any of the fires.

(CHNL)

The Canadian Press

