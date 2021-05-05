A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday.

Just past noon on Tuesday, a non-uniformed Victoria police officer, who was in civilian clothes and driving their personal vehicle at the time, saw a shirtless man acting erratically in the 3000-block of Quadra Street. The man yelled and “postured aggressively” toward a man and his child, according to a VicPD news release. The family then moved away from the shirtless man and weren’t harmed.

The officer called for additional uniformed officers as he followed the suspect, who was headed towards Quadra Elementary School. The officer said the suspect obtained a broom handle and approached a woman walking with a stroller and her four children. Police say the man spat at the family, narrowly missing one child, and yelled anti-Asian racial slurs at them.

READ: Victoria police still looking for Belinda Cameron who was last seen 16 years ago

Police say the non-uniformed officer intervened and the man attacked and damaged the officer’s vehicle. Uniformed officers arrived and arrested the man, who was transported to VicPD cells and held in custody.

The man faces recommended charges of assault and mischief and police are treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Police noted that B.C. and North America have seen significant increases in hate-motivated crimes against the Asian community. Vancouver police reported a 717 per cent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes between 2019 and 2020. VicPD say those increases have not been seen in Victoria or Esquimalt.

Anyone with information about this incident involving the arrested man is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region
Next story
In the market for a boat in the North Okanagan? Be prepared to wait

Just Posted

Paige Hilland, Amanda Hewitt and Jaylene Bourdon with the SAFE Society along with Nan Gray and Melanie Bennett from the Shuswap Food Action Society take time out for a photo on April 27, 2021 with some of the small appliances that the community kindly donated to help make meal time easier for families the SAFE Society serves. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Community chips in to help make meals easier for Shuswap families

Shuswap Food Action Society teams up with SAFE Society to support families in need

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Kentucky has more bourbon than people

Your morning start for Thursday, May 6, 2021

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Thirty people in the region are in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care

Citizens Patrol volunteers, from left, Deb McDonald, Denise Thompson and Paula Weir patrol the Mall at Piccadilly parking lot on Saturday, May 1, 2021 checking licence plates. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol volunteers save motorists a quick $100

Drivers in Salmon Arm receive reminders in parking lot rather than tickets

Grizzly bear. (File)
Malakwa man bitten by grizzly bear on dog walk

The man and dogs were not seriously injured

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted, says health authority

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A lady wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say

Level of immunity among the population changes with the variants, especially the more transmissible strains

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

(Kingfisher Boats photo)
In the market for a boat in the North Okanagan? Be prepared to wait

Vernon’s Kingfisher Boats is out of 2021 models, with many 2022 models already pre-sold

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

Most Read