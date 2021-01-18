Arrest made for break-in to the Penticton Herald

A man wearing a blanket over his head was arrested after allegedly breaking into the Penticton Herald and stealing computers.

Private security called police to report a broken window in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 15, at the Penticton Herald building at 186 Nanaimo Avenue West. Nearby, several laptop computers were piled outside.

While front-line officers were being dispatched, the security staff reported the suspect was standing near the window with a blanket covering his face.

Police arrived to find the suspect wearing a blanket over their head, carrying several items. Once the suspect saw police, he immediately dropped the items and fled on foot. Officers were able to locate him a short distance away hiding underneath a vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old, Wade River Morin, was remanded into custody on one count of break and enter. His next court appearance is on Jan. 20, 2021.

