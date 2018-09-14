Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

Police say one man has been arrested by Whitehorse RCMP in connection to a targeted mail bomb incident in Port Alice earlier this week.
Mounties said in an update Friday that a 73-year-old man had been arrested in the area Thursday night and remains in custody.
Roger Nepper, a long-time Port Alice local in his 60s and retired from the town’s pulp mill Neucel Specialty Cellulose, was rushed to a hospital Sept. 11 in Nanaimo after sustaining serious, but non-life threatening injuries from an exploding mail package. Nepper’s wife, Shirley Bowick, received minor burns from the incident.
This file remains under investigation.