Arrest made in theft of Armstrong vehicle

Man slumped over steering wheel in Vernon

A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of one person and the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Armstrong Friday afternoon.

A member of the public reported seeing a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle Jan. 21 in the parking lot of a business in the 5600-block of Anderson Way in Vernon at approximately 12:55 p.m. Prior to the arrival of police the man regained consciousness and departed in the vehicle, which was identified as having been stolen from a residence in Armstrong on Jan. 19.

A short time later, at approximately 1:15 p.m., an officer located and safely stopped the vehicle in Armstrong after it turned onto and parked on a dead-end street off Patterson Avenue. Police arrested the driver without incident as he exited the vehicle. During a search incidental to arrest, police located a knife and suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the man’s possession. Police checks also confirmed the man was bound by court imposed conditions to not occupy the driver seat of a vehicle without the owner present.

Dustin Sager, 30, is charged with one count of possession of stolen property and four counts of failing to comply with a release order. Sager appeared in court by way of a tele-bail hearing and has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance Jan. 31.

