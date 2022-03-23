Arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

Duncan’s Jesse Bennett and daughter Violet were reported missing on Jan. 24

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for seven-year-old Violet Bennett. (RCMP Handout)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for seven-year-old Violet Bennett. (RCMP Handout)

An arrest warrant for abduction has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who disappeared with his young daughter on Jan. 23.

As North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers continue to search for Jesse Bennett and his daughter Violet Bennett, investigators have now gathered enough evidence to recommend a criminal charge against him, said an RCMP press release.

As a result, a warrant for his arrest has been issued by a provincial court. Jesse is wanted for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

On Jan. 20, the Victoria Family Law Court set out a joint custody agreement and ordered Jesse to return Violet, 7, the same day to her mother, Roget Jade Hall.

On Jan. 23, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report from family that Jesse and Violet were missing from their home, located in the Cowichan Valley.

Jesse and Violet have not been seen since.

RELATED: North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP searching for missing father and daughter in possible custody dispute

Jesse is described as a white man, 36 years old, 5 foot 10, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly with a shaved head or wearing hat), and a beard.

Violet Bennett is a white girl, approximately four feet tall, weighing 50-60 lbs, with blue eyes and big naturally curly hair.

Investigators are continuing to communicate with Jesse’s family, they said, in hopes of furthering the investigation and ensuring Violet’s well being.

RELATED: New photos released in case of missing Cowichan Valley father and daughter

Jesse could be anywhere in Canada at this point, the RCMP press release said.

If you have any information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts, contact the police in your jurisdiction right away, or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

missing person

Previous story
B.C.’s capital considering voluntary Indigenous reconciliation tax for property owners
Next story
UBCO researcher studying solar energy conversion tech

Just Posted

Soft and hard-bodied invertebrates are favoured spring and summer foods for robins. At other times, robin diets feature berries. ( John G. Woods photo)
Column: Robins are the lead singers in dawn chorus

Jordyn Konrad was recognized as one of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Jordyn Konrad

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, left, skied to two golds, a silver and then a bronze in the recent Paralympic Games in Beijing, while Jaeden Izik-Dzurko took first place in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition which, in addition to a cash award, also comes with a recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Oct. 14, 2022. (Photos contributed)
Column: Young Salmon Arm champions share much in common

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Lightning can be five times hotter than the sun