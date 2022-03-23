Arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for seven-year-old Violet Bennett. (RCMP Handout)

Duncan’s Jesse Bennett and daughter Violet were reported missing on Jan. 24

An arrest warrant for abduction has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who disappeared with his young daughter on Jan. 23.

As North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers continue to search for Jesse Bennett and his daughter Violet Bennett, investigators have now gathered enough evidence to recommend a criminal charge against him, said an RCMP press release.

As a result, a warrant for his arrest has been issued by a provincial court. Jesse is wanted for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

On Jan. 20, the Victoria Family Law Court set out a joint custody agreement and ordered Jesse to return Violet, 7, the same day to her mother, Roget Jade Hall.

On Jan. 23, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report from family that Jesse and Violet were missing from their home, located in the Cowichan Valley.

Jesse and Violet have not been seen since.

Jesse is described as a white man, 36 years old, 5 foot 10, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly with a shaved head or wearing hat), and a beard.

Violet Bennett is a white girl, approximately four feet tall, weighing 50-60 lbs, with blue eyes and big naturally curly hair.

Investigators are continuing to communicate with Jesse’s family, they said, in hopes of furthering the investigation and ensuring Violet’s well being.

Jesse could be anywhere in Canada at this point, the RCMP press release said.

If you have any information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts, contact the police in your jurisdiction right away, or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

