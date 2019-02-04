SFU professor Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay. (Facebook)

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

Arrests have been made in the case of a B.C. university professor found dead in Colombia.

Colombian authorities found the body of Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay outside Medellin in December.

READ MORE: Missing B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay found dead in Colombia

He had been in the country for seminars, and his wife Carole Gencay said he was last seen at a salsa night club on Dec. 6.

Global Affairs Canada says arrests have been made in the death of a Canadian citizen in Colombia.

A department spokesperson says consular services are being provided to the family, and no further information can be disclosed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CP Rail failed to provide proper service after B.C. bridge fire, court says
Next story
‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three killed in train derailment near Field, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

Column: Open house a chance to help shape future of Salmon Arm rec centre

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Cannabis sales now allowed in Sicamous

A prohibition in place since May was removed at the district’s Jan. 30 meeting

Column: Birds contribute to health of Shuswap forests

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Lake Country farm uses 7 million worker worms to create fertilizer

Nurturing Nature Organics is an organic worm farm

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Proceedings for former Abbotsford man under sweeping publication bans

Victoria voted ‘most romantic city’ in Canada

For the seventh year in a row, Amazon gave Victoria first place for romantic purchases

Grisly details emerge at serial killer Bruce McArthur’s sentencing hearing

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

‘Anonymous angel’ finds Kelowna dog stolen from Vancouver car

Luc had been taken in ‘smash and grab’ car robbery last week

Okanagan Fest of Ale hosts record number of breweries

Largest number of brewers in the Penticton event’s history with 15 new participants

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Most Read