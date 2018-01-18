Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

A Vernon man suspected of starting a string of fires in Vernon nearly four years ago will have his matter heard in Supreme Court.

William Murray Phelps Munton, born in 1961, will return to court Feb. 13 to fix a date for his trial.

He is charged with 19 counts of arson, relating to fires in the North Okanagan between May and November 2014.

Munton has elected to have his trial heard by judge and jury. The matter is expected to take three weeks.

None of the allegations against Munton, a former teacher in Salmon Arm, have been proven in court.

He is not in custody.