Firefighters battle a suspicious blaze at Canadian Tire early Saturday, Nov. 19. (Vernon Firefighters Local1517 photo)

Firefighters battle a suspicious blaze at Canadian Tire early Saturday, Nov. 19. (Vernon Firefighters Local1517 photo)

Arson suspected in Vernon Canadian Tire fire

RCMP investigating blaze sparked early Saturday morning

The fire at Canadian Tire Saturday was deliberately sparked, according to police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating the Nov. 19, fire which emergency crews were called to at 3 a.m.

Fire crews were successful in confining and extinguishing the fire which caused serious damage to the commercial building.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and at this point, we have reason to believe it was deliberately set,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “We are in the process of collecting video surveillance from other businesses in the area and are also asking the public for their assistance. Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was travelling through the area between 2 a.m., and 3:30 a.m., who has dashcam footage, or anyone that was taking video footage or photographs near the scene at the time of the fire.”

If you have this information, or any other information that may assist police in furthering the investigation, call (250) 545-7171 and quote police file number 2022-20689. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Fire at Vernon Canadian Fire deemed suspicious

READ MORE: Firefighters battle trailer fire in Coldstream

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimefireVernon

Previous story
Smash and grab hits Regional District offices in Penticton
Next story
RCMP serious crimes investigates after toddler found dead inside Kelowna home

Just Posted

Firefighters from the Malakwa Fire Department and others from the Shuswap participate in a live-burn training exercise. (File Photo)
‘The reality is hotter fires’: Building construction part of training for Shuswap firefighters

Lynne and Dave Markham, residents of Sunnybrae who celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Nov. 20, were married in Vancouver in 1954. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap couple celebrates nearly 7 decades of marriage

Winners in the 2019 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event, Josh and Joanna Bickle impressed judges and the public once again, winning the All-Stars Division in this year’s event held at the SASU Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
‘Smashing success’: Competitors heat up the dance floor at Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

Vendors and marketgoers mingle on Hudson Avenue as snow falls during the inaugural Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (File photo)
Popular Downtown Holiday Farmer’s Market returns to Salmon Arm