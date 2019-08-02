Art on the Avenue returns to Kelowna

Artists got the chance to showcase their work on Bernard Avenue Thursday evening for Kelowna’s annual ‘Arts on the Avenue.

The art-focused event shut down Bernard from Ellis Street to Water Street and art lovers could walk down perusing the artist’s booths which had a wide variety of art forms some jewelry makers, painters, photographers and so many other creators showcasing their talents.

“I work with copper and crystal. I do everything by hand, It’s my happy place when I start working on one,” said artist Bernie Gillnem.

The art event which was started in 2015 features various elements relating to visual arts including opportunities for retail sales, live performances, and hands-on community engagement art projects.

“I started making bracelets when I was pregnant and it kind of just took off, now I am in my third year of business and it’s been great,” said jewelry maker Jackie Ward.

Every year business owners enter their art to be judged and which every applicant is chosen, they get to set up a tent and show their art.

There was also music, food trucks and people could get henna tattoos.

For more information on how to apply for next year’s event visit the Art on the Avenue website.

