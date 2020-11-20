Artifact, estimated more than 170 years old, found on Kelowna beach

Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

A team of archaeologists have been called in after a passerby made an unexpected discovery on a Kelowna beach.

The discovery was made by a member of the public, just south of where construction was taking place at the Royal Avenue Beach Access Park, near Kelowna General Hospital.

Teams are now investigating what the artifact could be. According to the City of Kelowna, the object looked to be an old, modified stone.

“It’s a modified piece of rock, pre-contact, that’s what they think,” said Andrew Gibbs, Senior Project Manager with the City of Kelowna.

Gibbs explained that pre-contact defines an object as being older than 1846, which would make it at least 173 years old today.

As a result, the construction project that was underway, erosion control and a path between Royal Avenue and Strathcona Park, has been halted.

The discovery of the artifact was made back in the spring, and since then the City has been working to have an archaeological assessment approved.

“When they discovered the artifact, we put the project on hold, then we had to apply for a permit to do an archaeological investigation, which you’ve seen on-site, that’s underway now,” Gibbs.

“The archaeologists will do their investigation on-site, then they’ll do a report, and they’ll submit that to the archaeology branch. That report will give us a better idea of what the history might have been.”

Archaeologists arrived on-site at the beginning of this week (Nov. 16). On-site with them is a monitor from the Westbank First Nation.

Gibbs isn’t sure the history of that specific area or the last time an artifact was found within city boundaries.

The city hopes to be back up and working on the project by next spring.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

READ MORE: The Child Advocacy Centre partners with WFN

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historical artifacts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Illegal poker game leads to $3,000 in COVID-19 fines for Kamloops man
Next story
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Just Posted

The KIJHL is proceeding with this weekend’s scheduled games despite new COVID-19 restrictions. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

The league falls entirely within Interior Health and is already playing within four-team cohorts

Kevin Flynn is continuing in his role as chair of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board. (CSRD Photo)
Flynn will remain chair of Columbia Shuswap Regional District board

This will be Salmon Arm municipal director Kevin Flynn’s second term as CSRD board chair

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is applying for a grant to fund erosion mitigation along the fragile Newsome Creek banks. (File photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District applies for grant to fund Newsome Creek work

A 2019 study found erosion of the creek banks threatens at least four properties

car.
Morning Start: If you sneeze while driving at 60 mph, your eyes are closed for around 50 feet

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases overnight

There are now a total of 1,172 cases in the region

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna based tattoo artist returns to Rutland stomping grounds

Pitch Black Tattoo opened up on July 1, 2020

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on March 2, 2020. (Contributed)
Hwy 1 to close intermittently for avalanche control over Rogers Pass

Control is planned Nov. 21

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Maple Leaf Foods owed no duty of care to Mr. Sub Franchisees

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Biocover test site at Campbell Mountain Landfill. Photo courtesy of Sperling Hansen.
Dyer: Campbell Mountain Landfill project stops powerful greenhouse gas

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

The Sycamore String Quartet’s performance in Lake Country has been postponed due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions. (Quartet photo)
COVID-19 restrictions curtail Okanagan events

Theatre’s announce postponed and cancelled shows

File photo
Man charged in off-road police chase goes into medical distress in Penticton court

Ryan Patrick Regan is facing charges in connection to an off-road pursuit in March

Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Artifact, estimated more than 170 years old, found on Kelowna beach

‘Modified stone’ found by passerby halts construction at beach near Strathcona Park

Most Read