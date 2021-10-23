Artist selected for $75k Sicamous Beach Park art project

Funding for the art installation comes from the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU)

An artist has been commissioned to the tune of $75,000 for the creation and installation of an art piece at Sicamous Beach Park.

The funding comes from the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) as a way to celebrate its 75th anniversary. On Oct. 22, SASCU Marketing Coordinator Sherri Funfer announced that local artist David J. Harder would be creating the art piece.

“SASCU’s art piece will be two-steel silhouettes made up of smaller silhouettes set on concrete apples,” said Harder.

The smaller silhouettes will be inspired by SASCU members who volunteer to have their photos taken while striking a pose.

To find out when Harder will be visiting SASCU branches to take photos, visit sascu.com/sascuevents. Harder first took photos on Oct. 21, when SASCU celebrated Credit Union Day.

The art piece will be called “People Helping People” and will be installed at Sicamous Beach Park by late spring, 2022, said Funfer.

District of Sicamous staff has recommended that Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz and corporate officer Jennifer Bruns move forward with the agreement between SASCU and Harder to create the art piece. The art piece will be discussed at an Oct. 27 district council meeting.

