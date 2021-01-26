A GoFundMe campaign for a display of unity quickly received donations. The initiative, by the Lekhi family of Summerland, began days after their home had been targeted by vandalism and racist graffiti. Discussions are now taking place to determine where an art piece promoting unity will be located. (GoFundMe.com)

A GoFundMe campaign for a display of unity quickly received donations. The initiative, by the Lekhi family of Summerland, began days after their home had been targeted by vandalism and racist graffiti. Discussions are now taking place to determine where an art piece promoting unity will be located. (GoFundMe.com)

Artwork in Summerland to show message of inclusivity

Initiative began following vandalism of Indo-Canadian family’s home in July

An art project, promoting a message of unity, will be created in Summerland, although the location has not yet been determined.

Abhishek Lekhi, a promoter of the art project, said discussions are taking place with the Okanagan Skaha School District to determine the best location for the artwork.

The idea for the art project began in July 2020, after the home of Lekhi’s parents was vandalized. Racist graffiti had been spray-painted on the walls of the Indo-Canadian family’s home at that time.

READ ALSO: Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Summerland home

READ ALSO: Racist act sparks Summerland family to raise funds for unity display

Following the news of the vandalism, many in the community asked how they could show their support. The idea of a mural with a unity theme came about as a result.

“Our family, along with the support of the District of Summerland, would like to raise funds to create a mural, a large sign or another eternal symbol that can be placed in our community. This symbol is a sign of unity, a celebration of diversity and a reflection of the positivity that resonates in Summerland,” Lekhi said at the time.

A GoFundMe.com campaign, started at the time, has raised nearly $19,000, far surpassing the goal fo $10,000 for the project.

In addition, shortly after the vandalism occurred, hundreds of Summerland residents drove by the family’s home in a show of support for the Lekhi family.

As discussions about the location of the artwork are continuing, Lekhi says an education component is just as important as the artwork itself.

“Education is what drives it and changes the mind,” he said.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Summerland family targeted by racism

He added that the artwork, once in place will present a message of Summerland as an inclusive, caring community. For this reason, he wants the art to be displayed in an outdoor, visible location.

The timeline for the completion of the artwork has not yet been finalized.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties laud woman for help at fatal crash near Enderby
Next story
Canadians divided over Keystone pipeline, despite U.S. president’s permit pullback

Just Posted

Alexandra “Annabelle” Lee and her grandpa Bryan Weightman enjoyed a shopping spree at the Sicamous Askew’s foods location after Weightman won a draw for a gift card. (Submitted)
Sicamous seven-year-old fills grandparents’ shopping cart after contest win

When her grandparents won an Askew’s Foods gift card, Alexandra Lee got to handle the shopping

Staff at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum and community partners are preparing several interactive contests to help celebrate the 25th annual Heritage Week, Feb. 15 to 21. (Contributed)
Public to play interactive role in Salmon Arm Heritage Week celebration

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum silent auction to kick off events on Feb. 15

A large portion of Anglemont is without running water due to a water main break on Jan. 26. (CSRD Image) A large part of Anglemont in the North Shuswap is without water due to a water line break on Jan. 26. (Black Press File Photo)
Broken water main leaves Shuswap community without running water

The water line has left Anglemont residents either without water or with low pressure.

(Pixabay)
‘Roadmap out of COVID-19’: Innovate BC’s program helping businesses recover

CEO Raghwa Gopal said the tech sector is here to help brick and mortar businesses

A team of Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus staff and students, led by local artist Desiree Roy, helped create a work of art that will be used to transform a BC Hydro utility box. (File image)
Boring Salmon Arm utility box eyed for art project

Salmon Arm Secondary students part of project that recognizes Secwepemc territory

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart in northwestern B.C. (Pretivm Photo)
B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in post-COVID future

Low carbon drives demand for copper, steelmaking coal

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP
Canadians divided over Keystone pipeline, despite U.S. president’s permit pullback

Two-thirds of Canadians think Biden’s decision was a “bad thing” for Alberta

A GoFundMe campaign for a display of unity quickly received donations. The initiative, by the Lekhi family of Summerland, began days after their home had been targeted by vandalism and racist graffiti. Discussions are now taking place to determine where an art piece promoting unity will be located. (GoFundMe.com)
Artwork in Summerland to show message of inclusivity

Initiative began following vandalism of Indo-Canadian family’s home in July

Penticton’s Burdock House supportive housing on Winnipeg St. is one of the B.C. Housing buildings the City of Penticton wants audited. (File photo)
City of Penticton seeks audit of BC Housing supportive housing units

BC Housing recently announced plans to construct a new supportive housing unit in the city

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Superintendent Shawna Baher presents Lisa Rands, of Enderby, a certificate of appreciation after she went above and beyond at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that closed Highway 97A Jan. 6, 2021, for several hours. (RCMP)
Mounties laud woman for help at fatal crash near Enderby

Vernon RCMP honour Enderby woman for taking care of children involved in collision

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

Most Read