Sockeye salmon. (Contributed photo)

As few as 11,000 Sockeye Salmon expected in Shuswap runs

All Fraser River Sockeye runs are trending towards few fish this year.

Pre-season predictions suggest as few as 11,000 Sockeye salmon will return to the lake shores and tributaries of Shuswap and Mara Lakes to spawn in 2019. According to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), Sockeye stocks from other runs up the Fraser are trending towards the low end of the forecast and the late Shuswap run is not expected to be an exception.

Read More: Shuswap late-run sockeye drop by 700,000

Read More: Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

The 2018 sockeye return to the Shuswap totalled 1.5 million, but last year was a dominant run which occurs once every four years. The totals seen during the dominant years also seem to be declining as the 2014 dominant run topped out at 2.2 million fish.

Read More: Chase seeks public input on silencing train whistles

Read More: Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

None of the Shuswap salmon runs will be affected by the much publicized Big Bar Landslide according to the DFO’s environmental unit. The slide is on a different branch of the river, not on the course used by the Shuswap-bound salmon.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous shelter users leave sooner, return more often, federal study finds
Next story
Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Just Posted

The answer to the question ‘who lies beneath Salmon Arm’s oldest tombstone?’

He was buried in 1894 at Mt. Ida Cemetery

As few as 11,000 Sockeye Salmon expected in Shuswap runs

All Fraser River Sockeye runs are trending towards few fish this year.

Classic colours restored to Salmon Arm’s heritage movie house

Salmar Classic Theatre undergoing renovations inside and out.

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

Chase seeks public input on silencing train whistles

Trains currently sound their whistles on the approach to both crossings in the village

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

GALLERY: 2 homes on fire across from Vernon elementary school

More information to come

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

B.C. growers show off their freaks of nature

Nothing is perfect - and that includes what you eat. Oddly shaped… Continue reading

Peachland to hold Trail Awareness Day

Hikers to explore choice of four trails on Oct. 13

Most Read