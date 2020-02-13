An application to rezone a vacant lot next to the Mall at Piccadilly off 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm to accommodate a furniture store will go to the city’s development and planning meeting on Feb. 18. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Ashley Furniture store proposed for Salmon Arm next to Mall at Piccadilly

Rezoning application to be discussed at next meeting of planning committee

Steps are underway to build a furniture store in the lot that has long sat vacant next to the Mall at Piccadilly.

The agenda for the city’s Feb. 18 development and planning meeting includes a zoning amendment application for the property at 521-10th St. SW. It would accommodate plans for an Ashley Furniture store in a proposed 19,000 sq. ft. building.

The lot is bordered by Kal Tire to the north and the Mall at Piccadilly to the south.

A letter from Bill Laird to the city states that it is the intent of the developer to subdivide and rezone the 3.6 acre property from C7 (shopping centre commercial) to C3 (service commercial) as current zoning restricts lot size.

A report from the city planning department states that staff support the application because the C3 zone is consistent with the official community plan’s designation of highway service/tourist commercial for the property.

Read more: New ‘active living’ development in Salmon Arm planned for 65+ residents

Read more: Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office
Next story
Two parking meter vandals arrested in Vernon

Just Posted

Ashley Furniture store proposed for Salmon Arm next to Mall at Piccadilly

Rezoning application to be discussed at next meeting of planning committee

City of Salmon Arm wants input on site for wastewater treatment

Open house scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at city hall

Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

Blind Bay’s Ron Banville frequents Salmon Arm’s wharf for colourful avian images

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Net cast for musical acts to play Salmon Arm concert series

Wednesday on the Wharf seeks to entice wide range of musical styles

WATCH: Kelowna company buys groceries for eco-conscious residents

Pela Case went undercover at Nature’s Fare on Jan. 16

Former Penticton fire chief suing city after allegedly slipping and falling

Douglas Hutchenson claims alleged fall caused by negligence.

B.C. Dairy Queen allegedly robbed by woman brandishing a hammer

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

VIDEO: Kelowna residents claim saw a UFO over Okanagan Lake

Grainy video claims to show a series of Unidentified Flying Objects

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Two parking meter vandals arrested in Vernon

Concerned residents’ phone calls enabled quick response to thefts downtown

Most Read