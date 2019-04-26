Ashley Simpson’s mom pleads for help on third anniversary of her disappearance

Police issue news release and video for April 27, three years since young woman went missing

April 27 marks the three-year anniversary of Ashley Simpson’s disappearance.

RCMP have issued a news release and video from her mother, Cindy, who is asking anyone who has information to come forward.

Ashley, who had been living in a home on Yankee Flats Road in the Shuswap, was last seen on April 27, 2016 in Vernon and has not been seen since.

“Investigators at the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (MCU) have been working tirelessly to determine what happened to Ashley, prior to being reported missing to police on April 30, 2016. To date, numerous tips have been received and fully investigated, friends and associates have been interviewed and leads followed-up; unfortunately Ashley remains missing,” states Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

Ashley is described as: white, 32 at the time of her disappearance, approximately 5ft. 5ins. or 165 cm., 119lbs. or 54kg., brown eyes and brown hair.

Her mother pleads to anyone who has information about Ashley’s disappearance to come forward to speak with police.

“For the past 35 months I wake up and I pray today is the day we find Ashley. So far my prayers haven’t been answered. Someone please answer my family’s prayers for my Ashley and bring my daughter home.”

