Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Coquitlam man, 56, will appear in court next month

  • Feb. 24, 2023 6:40 p.m.
  • News

Charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to the assault of a journalist during protests at the Pacific Highway border crossing one year ago, Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 24).

On Feb. 19, 2022, during an anti-vaccine mandate protest near 8 Avenue and 176 Street, it is alleged that a camera operator who was filming the crowd was assaulted, police noted in a release.

At the time of the alleged incident, Surrey RCMP said “a group of aggressive protesters… surrounded members of the media” and that police stepped in to ensure they “had safe passage to their vehicles.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating ‘aggressive protesters’ who swarmed media at Pacific Highway crossing

“While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges,” police said last February.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit subsequently conducted an extensive investigation and were able to identify a suspect.

On Feb. 15, 2023, Vojislav Zmukic of Coquitlam was charged with one count of assault. He was later arrested and released. Zmukic is scheduled to appear in court in March.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Previous story
North Okanagan Shuswap district studies school bus seat belt project results

Just Posted

North Okanagan Shuswap School District trustees were given an update on a pair of pilot projects in B.C.’s Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley regions where seat belts have been installed on school buses. Transport Canada is a partner in the project along with the Association of School Transportation Services. (Black Press)
North Okanagan Shuswap district studies school bus seat belt project results

Salmon Arm council considers a development variance permit application requested after a 17.5-foot retaining wall, taller than the 6.5 feet permitted, was built in North Broadview. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council ponders retaining wall that grew well beyond Salmon Arm bylaw limits

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared RCMP officers of wrongdoing after a man was injured by a police dog during his arrest in Enderby on Nov. 11, 2021. (File Photo)
Officer cleared of wrongdoing after man injured by police dog in Enderby arrest

A section of the proposed Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail along Mara Lake. (Photo contributed)
CSRD optimistic work on North Okanagan Shuswap Rail Trail can proceed