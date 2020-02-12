Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde releases "Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada" during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde releases “Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada” during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Assembly of First Nations files class action lawsuit over child welfare

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has emphatically agreed that it’s needed

The Assembly of First Nations says it’s taking the federal government to court to seek damages for thousands of children and their families affected by federal child-welfare policies on reserves.

The national Indigenous group says it has filed a federal class-action lawsuit asserting that Canada’s child-welfare system discriminated against First Nations kids.

AFN national chief Perry Bellegarde says the system punished children just for being First Nations, and the government caused them and their families harm and suffering.

The lawsuit follows a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal decision last year that the government did discriminate against Indigenous children living on reserves by not properly funding child and family services.

The tribunal ordered compensation, and while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has emphatically agreed that it’s needed, his government is still challenging the ruling.

The AFN says the lawsuit is broader and covers those not included in the tribunal’s decision.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Traffic moving on Highway 97B near Salmon Arm after emergency crews clear road
Next story
Ballet Kelowna explores love in Valentine’s Day show

Just Posted

Update: Drivers from Vernon and Armstrong injured in Highway 97B collision

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for witnesses to Feb. 11 incident

Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby receives gift of warmth and comfort

Shuswap Quilters’ Guild present special quilt to Sydney Campbell

Recognized for their part in preserving the past in Salmon Arm

Heritage commission presents awards for heritage conservation of local buildings

Shuswap Theatre tackles challenges of keeping busy in retirement

A Red Plaid Shirt offers humorous and heartwarming look at adjusting to life after career

Kabu ride-hailing service could expand to Salmon Arm

Company wants to hear from civic leaders about community interest and support

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after leaving China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Potential threat of child abductor in Oliver

A man in a grey car allegedly approached three children waiting for the bus.

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Second week in a row Sicamous Eagles rookie receives league-wide recognition

Jaxon Danilec looking to help push Shuswap Junior B team into KIJHL playoffs

Most Read