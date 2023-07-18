The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says a nine-year-old B.C. boy who died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke is the face of the climate crisis in Canada. The St. Mary’s wildfire is shown in this handout image provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says a nine-year-old B.C. boy who died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke is the face of the climate crisis in Canada. The St. Mary’s wildfire is shown in this handout image provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

Asthmatic B.C. boy who died amid wildfire smoke called ‘face of climate crisis’

B.C. doctors group says Carter Vigh’s death underscores urgent need to protect vulnerable people

The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says a nine-year-old B.C. boy who died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke is the face of the climate crisis in Canada.

The group’s president, Dr. Melissa Lem, says Carter Vigh’s death underscores the urgent need to better protect vulnerable people from the effects of wildfires and other climate change-driven emergencies.

Lem says the tragedy also shows how critical it is to reduce our use of fossil fuels, which in turn drive climate change that can trigger wildfires.

Yesterday, the B.C. Coroner’s office posted a public safety bulletin confirming it is investigating Carter’s death.

It said as the province experiences greater impacts from the effects of climate change, people are learning more about the risks of wildfire smoke and extreme heat.

The bulletin said that smoke from wildfires is especially dangerous for children, older people and those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions.

READ ALSO: B.C. boy, 9, with asthma dies amid wildfire season; coroner investigating

READ ALSO: Still smelling wildfire smoke? Stay inside or wear a mask, experts say

bcwildfireHealthwildfire smoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Long, complex and challenging’: worsening drought feeds wildfire risk

Just Posted

Lightning ignited several new fires throughout the Shuswap on Monday, July 17, 2023. (BCWS image)
Lightning ignites several new wildfires throughout the Shuswap

Attendees of a July 12 open house meeting on the BC Housing shelter proposed for 341-361 Fraser Ave. were given the opportunity to ask questions of BC Housing and representatives of the City of Salmon arm via sticky notes on an input board. Questions can also be submitted online at letstalkhousingbc.ca/salmon-arm-fraser-ave.
Letter: Public welcomed late to process for proposed Salmon Arm shelter

BC Housing regional operations manager Cheryl Roepcke responds to questions from the public at an open house meeting held at the Salmon Arm First United Church on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Proposed Salmon Arm shelter site selected after 18-month search

A BC Coroners Service report shows that Okanagan Lake is the deadliest for accidental drowning deaths in the province. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan Lake most dangerous in B.C. for drownings: Coroner’s report