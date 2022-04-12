Incumbent Salmon Arm Councillor Tim Lavery was the first incumbent to announce his plan to seek re-election in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal vote. (Photo contributed)

Incumbent Salmon Arm Councillor Tim Lavery was the first incumbent to announce his plan to seek re-election in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal vote. (Photo contributed)

At least four Salmon Arm incumbents will be running in the 2022 municipal election

Election for four-year term takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15

Municipal elections are still six months away, but some people already know they’ll be running.

Of the incumbent councillors in Salmon Arm, Coun. Tim Lavery was the first to send in his candidacy announcement to the Observer. He will be seeking re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

An even earlier candidate was Kristine Wickner. Although not an incumbent politician, Wickner announced on social media her intention to run for Salmon Arm council a few months ago.

Incumbents who responded to a question April 11 from the Observer and said they’ll be running again were Couns. Kevin Flynn and Louise Wallace Richmond.

Mayor Alan Harrison also said he will be seeking re-election as mayor in October.

Not yet ready to make any plans public were Couns. Chad Eliason and Debbie Cannon. Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she would finalize her decision in June.

More candidates will undoubtedly join the race to become municipal government representatives as the calendar moves closer to October. More information will be provided regarding each candidate a little closer to the election date.

