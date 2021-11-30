Atmospheric river puts more than 100 homes on evacuation alert in Hope

‘Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation’

More than 100 homes were put on evacuation alert Tuesday afternoon in the residential area of the District of Hope along the Coquihalla River.

Residents of the 114 addresses in town were being notified directly of the alert, which is not the same as an evacuation order.

The alert is meant to prepare residents to evacuate should it be found necessary.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation,” according to the post on the district’s website. “However, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

More details on all the evacuation alerts and orders for the District of Hope during this atmospheric river event can be found here: hope.ca/atmospheric-river-event.

