Auction items wanted in support of Shuswap trail initiatives

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is putting on an online fundraiser to support its work around the region. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)

With large gatherings on hold, the Shuswap Trail Alliance is looking to make some noise for local trails through a silent auction.

Prior to the pandemic, the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s (STA) annual trail party was the hot ticket for February in Salmon Arm. It served as a key fundraiser for the STA’s trail development and construction initiatives throughout the region.

Due to current health restrictions, the STA is once again holding its fundraiser online. It involves a silent auction, which takes place from Feb. 4 to 20, 2022, and will be held on the website Trellis.

STA executive director Jen Bellhouse welcomes Shuswap businesses to donate auction items and/or cash to the cause, and if they do, their name and logo will be displayed on Trail Alliance’s recently updated website and social media platforms.

In addition to the silent auction, the Trail Alliance will be selling limited-edition toques. They’ll be on the same site as the other auction items as a “buy now” item, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

“We recognize it’s been an interesting couple of years… we totally get it if people aren’t able to donate,” said Bellhouse. “But we’re incredibly grateful if they can.”

Any person or business looking to donate an auction item can contact STA volunteer Sylva McMahan by email at auction@shuswaptrails.com. The deadline for auction items is Jan. 29.

More information about the 2022 fundraiser will be posted on the Shuswap Trail Alliance Facebook page and website as it becomes available.

